US ski star Shiffrin to skip World Cup stop in Sochi

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

American Mikaela Shiffrin will skip this weekend's World Cup downhill and super-G at Rosa Khutor in Russia, the US ski team said Tuesday.

A specialist in the technical events Shiffrin is on course for a fourth successive overall World Cup title and will skip the Sochi speed events to "rest and get a solid training block in," the team tweeted.

She won slalom gold as a teenager at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, but the weekend weather forecast is for snow and rain and Shiffrin generally suffers in poor weather.

The 24-year-old Shiffrin won the first of two downhill races at Bansko last week as well as the super-G at the Bulgarian resort.

She has won six times this season and holds a 370-point lead over nearest rival Federica Brignone in the World Cup standings.

© 2020 AFP