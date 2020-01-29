British MEPs pack their bags ahead of Brexit

British MEPs are leaving the European Parliament, pictured, two days ahead of Brexit on January 31, 2020.

Two days before Brexit goes into effect, European Parliament members from the United Kingdom are turning the page on Europe and saying their goodbyes.

As she packs her boxes, Martina Anderson, Northern Irish MEP from the Sinn Fein party, is angry about her forced departure. In 2016, Northern Ireland voted by more than 56 percent to stay in Europe.

“I'm thinking primarily of the people who sent me here. They, like me, know that we're being kicked out against our democratically expressed wishes to remain in the EU,” says Anderson.

Molly Scott-Cato, British MEP of the Green party, is also sad about having to leave Brussels. “It was a very nice feeling, to be able to feel useful, and I'd love to carry on doing that,” Scott-Cato told visiting students.

