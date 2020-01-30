Skip to main content
Air France suspends all flights to mainland China over cornovirus outbreak until February 9

This file photo taken on June 27, 2019 shows two Air France aircraft on the tarmac of Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport north of Paris, France.
This file photo taken on June 27, 2019 shows two Air France aircraft on the tarmac of Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport north of Paris, France. © Joel Saget/AFP
Air France announced on Thursday it will suspend all its scheduled flights to and from mainland China until Feb 9, the latest reaction in response to the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China.

Air France previously suspended its flights to and from the Chinese town of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, on Jan 22, and the suspension remains in effect until further notice.

“Customers with a booking to or from China for departures on or before February 29, 2020, may change their flight until May 31, 2020, or request a refund, at no extra cost”, the airline said in a statement.

