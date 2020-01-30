Appeals court clears French cardinal Barbarin of shielding paedophile priest

Cardinal Philippe Barbarin has been cleared of covering up the sexual abuse of minors,

A French appeals court has acquitted a French cardinal of covering up the sexual abuse of minors in his flock.

The appeals court in the southeastern French city of Lyon gave no explanation on Thursday for its ruling.

Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, archbishop of Lyon, had been convicted in March and given a six-month suspended sentence for abuses by a predator priest that dated as far back as the 1970s.

(AP)

