Coronavirus death toll rises to 170 as nations accelerate evacuations from China

FILE PHOTO: Members of the Thai Airways crew prepare themselves before disinfecting the cabin of an aircraft of the national carrier during a procedure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand, January 28. © REUTERS - Athit Perawongmeth

Text by: NEWS WIRES

China's National Health Commission said on Thursday the total number of confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in the country has risen by 38 to 170 as of end-Wednesday, as the number of infected patients rose by more than 1,700.