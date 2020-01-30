Skip to main content
Live
#Impeachment
#coronavirus
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Coronavirus death toll rises to 170 as nations accelerate evacuations from China

Issued on: Modified:

FILE PHOTO: Members of the Thai Airways crew prepare themselves before disinfecting the cabin of an aircraft of the national carrier during a procedure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand, January 28.
FILE PHOTO: Members of the Thai Airways crew prepare themselves before disinfecting the cabin of an aircraft of the national carrier during a procedure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand, January 28. © REUTERS - Athit Perawongmeth
Text by: NEWS WIRES

China's National Health Commission said on Thursday the total number of confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in the country has risen by 38 to 170 as of end-Wednesday, as the number of infected patients rose by more than 1,700.

Advertising

The commission said in a statement there were 7,711 confirmed cases as of the end of Wednesday, with an additional 12,167 suspected cases. 

(REUTERS)

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning

Download the app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.