An inside look at France's forced repatriation process

FOCUS © FRANCE 2

By: FRANCE 2 | Malcolm SURER

France is now receiving more asylum applications than any other EU country. Last year saw some 133,000 requests, up 7.3 percent on the previous year. Also on the rise are cases of forced repatriation: foreigners whose applications have failed and who are deported back to their home country. It's an expensive and time-consuming process fraught with legal, humanitarian and logistical concerns. Our colleagues Hakim Abdelkhalek, Philippe Maire and Delphine Chevalier from France 2 were given rare permission to film an example of forced repatriation.