Skip to main content
Live
#Brexit
#coronavirus
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Brexit Day

Divided Britons bemoan and celebrate Brexit on social media

Issued on: Modified:

Postcards are seen at a souvenir shop on Westminster Bridge in London on January 31, 2020 on the day that the UK formally leaves the European Union.
Postcards are seen at a souvenir shop on Westminster Bridge in London on January 31, 2020 on the day that the UK formally leaves the European Union. AFP - GLYN KIRK
Text by: Monique El-Faizy Follow

It’s Brexit day and Britons on both side of the divide are taking to social media to tell the world how they feel.

Advertising

For those who wanted out, today is a day of celebration.

 

Others, though, are making their displeasure known—some more publicly than others.

 


Others are turning to, uh, metaphor to convey their viewpoints.

But all the tears in the world won’t change one simple fact: It’s over. The only thing left to do is to choose a breakup song—or playlist.


 

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning

Download the app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.