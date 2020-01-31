Divided Britons bemoan and celebrate Brexit on social media

Postcards are seen at a souvenir shop on Westminster Bridge in London on January 31, 2020 on the day that the UK formally leaves the European Union.

It’s Brexit day and Britons on both side of the divide are taking to social media to tell the world how they feel.

For those who wanted out, today is a day of celebration.

Brexit Party MEPs have left the European Parliament for the final time - carrying the Union Jack "home" to the UK.



Led by Anne Widdecombe, the collective were played out by a bagpiper and carried a 'Brexodus Express' sign.#BrexitDay | @brexitparty_uk pic.twitter.com/pMZDAhP7DJ — Channel 5 News (@5_News) January 31, 2020

Brexit breakfast... Had to be a full English really didn't it!! #BrexitDay pic.twitter.com/9gbyHIhL1K — Joe (@joe606) January 31, 2020

Others, though, are making their displeasure known—some more publicly than others.



Others are turning to, uh, metaphor to convey their viewpoints.

Anyone else spot the time Boris signed the Withdrawal Act? 4:04pm



Error - sense not found. #BrexitDay #Brexit pic.twitter.com/D7JAU4GCdF — Nathan McGurl (@nathanmcgurl) January 31, 2020

I’ve not seen a better visual metaphor for Tory Brexit.



Happy #BrexitDay 🖐🏾pic.twitter.com/BjkHYPAcFe — Kerry-Anne Mendoza (@TheMendozaWoman) January 31, 2020

But all the tears in the world won’t change one simple fact: It’s over. The only thing left to do is to choose a breakup song—or playlist.





Not feeling ready to say goodbye to our neighbours over in the UK? Maybe streaming our Brexit-themed playlist will help you get through those mixed emotions #BrexitDay #brexit https://t.co/fM2xblAnaZ — UCC Government & Politics Society (@uccgovpol) January 31, 2020

HERE IT IS! 👀 @BelindadeLucy and I have read all your great suggestions and made the



🍾🇬🇧 🎉 ULTIMATE BREXIT PARTY PLAYLIST! 🎉 🇬🇧 🍾



Made public for all the patriots, democrats and heroes to enjoy on 31st January! 🥰 🥳



Party with us here! 👉🏻 https://t.co/dMeaYpCkPO — Alexandra Phillips MEP (@BrexitAlex) January 22, 2020

