Divided Britons bemoan and celebrate Brexit on social media
It’s Brexit day and Britons on both side of the divide are taking to social media to tell the world how they feel.
For those who wanted out, today is a day of celebration.
Brexit Party MEPs have left the European Parliament for the final time - carrying the Union Jack "home" to the UK.— Channel 5 News (@5_News) January 31, 2020
Led by Anne Widdecombe, the collective were played out by a bagpiper and carried a 'Brexodus Express' sign.#BrexitDay | @brexitparty_uk pic.twitter.com/pMZDAhP7DJ
Brexit breakfast... Had to be a full English really didn't it!! #BrexitDay pic.twitter.com/9gbyHIhL1K— Joe (@joe606) January 31, 2020
Others, though, are making their displeasure known—some more publicly than others.
Brighton are not pissing about #BrexitDay pic.twitter.com/82BmHu1fNm— Jon Chalk (@Jon_Chalk1) January 31, 2020
Pissshhed?#BrexitDay pic.twitter.com/YgitsROGWh— Darren of Plymouth 🇬🇧 (@DarrenPlymouth) January 31, 2020
Others are turning to, uh, metaphor to convey their viewpoints.
Our graceful exit from Europe.— Dean Johnson (@activrightbrain) January 31, 2020
Happy #BrexitDay pic.twitter.com/bOE5LtPlFc
Anyone else spot the time Boris signed the Withdrawal Act? 4:04pm— Nathan McGurl (@nathanmcgurl) January 31, 2020
Error - sense not found. #BrexitDay #Brexit pic.twitter.com/D7JAU4GCdF
I’ve not seen a better visual metaphor for Tory Brexit.— Kerry-Anne Mendoza (@TheMendozaWoman) January 31, 2020
Happy #BrexitDay 🖐🏾pic.twitter.com/BjkHYPAcFe
But all the tears in the world won’t change one simple fact: It’s over. The only thing left to do is to choose a breakup song—or playlist.
Still European, always European 🇪🇺#Brexit pic.twitter.com/5sev32GNHt— Dan Jones (@LightWithALens) January 31, 2020
A good song to start #BrexitDay— 🇬🇧chunky dembry 🇬🇧 (@ChunkyDembry) January 31, 2020
🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉https://t.co/do6dMMcEqx
Not feeling ready to say goodbye to our neighbours over in the UK? Maybe streaming our Brexit-themed playlist will help you get through those mixed emotions #BrexitDay #brexit https://t.co/fM2xblAnaZ— UCC Government & Politics Society (@uccgovpol) January 31, 2020
HERE IT IS! 👀 @BelindadeLucy and I have read all your great suggestions and made the— Alexandra Phillips MEP (@BrexitAlex) January 22, 2020
🍾🇬🇧 🎉 ULTIMATE BREXIT PARTY PLAYLIST! 🎉 🇬🇧 🍾
Made public for all the patriots, democrats and heroes to enjoy on 31st January! 🥰 🥳
Party with us here! 👉🏻 https://t.co/dMeaYpCkPO
