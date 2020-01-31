French PM Philippe to run for mayor in Le Havre

French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe arrives at a conference between representatives of the French state and social partners about the country's pensions system on January 30, 2020. © Alain Jocard, AFP

Text by: NEWS WIRES

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Friday that he would stand in local elections in the northern port city of Le Havre, while adding he would still seek to remain as PM if President Emmanuel Macron continued to back him.