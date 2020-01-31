Live: Countdown to Brexit as UK set to part ways with EU
After 47 years in the bloc and three and a half years after a referendum set the Brexit ball rolling, the United Kingdom will officially quit the European Union at 11pm London time, or midnight in Brussels today. For all the evening's Brexit developments in Britain and on the continent, join us for our liveblog below.
- Britain will become the first country to leave the European Union, going it alone for the first time since 1973 and parting ways with the bloc's other 27 member states.
- As part of the EU-UK exit deal ratified this week, an 11-month transition period begins February 1 to allow London and Brussels to strike a deal on their future relations, meaning little will feel immediately different in practise until it finishes on December 31, 2020.
- UK PM Boris Johnson, who had backed Brexit since the 2016 referendum, has heralded the event as "not an end but a beginning". He will make an address an hour before his country leaves the EU.
