Live: Countdown to Brexit as UK set to part ways with EU

Brexit supporters celebrate Britain leaving the EU at Parliament Square in London on January 31, 2020. © Simon Dawson, REUTERS

After 47 years in the bloc and three and a half years after a referendum set the Brexit ball rolling, the United Kingdom will officially quit the European Union at 11pm London time, or midnight in Brussels today. For all the evening's Brexit developments in Britain and on the continent, join us for our liveblog below.