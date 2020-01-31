Plane carrying French citizens out of virus-hit Wuhan lands in south of France

A plane carrying around 200 French citizens evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, landed near Marseille on Friday, AFP reporters onboard the aircraft said.

The passengers, who will be placed in quarantine at a seaside holiday camp for two weeks, applauded as the plane touched down at the Istres military base.



None have shown any symptoms of the virus that has killed 213 people and infected nearly 10,000 in mainland China, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global emergency.



Around 100 cases of infection have been confirmed in 20 other countries but so far none have reported fatalities.



The evacuees were given surgical face masks to wear, which they changed regularly throughout the 12-hour flight after disinfecting their hands.



They were accompanied by a medical team.



They will be monitored over the next two weeks for any symptoms of the virus at the Vacanciel holiday resort near Marseille.



On Thursday, the authorities confirmed a sixth case of the new coronavirus in France, a doctor who was infected by a person who had travelled from China.



The person later returned to China and was confirmed to be sick with the virus.



