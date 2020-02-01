"Brexit Day" brings personal triumph for UK's Boris Johnson

After three years of hesitations and delays, Britain officially left the European Union on Friday. On this day of triumph for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the former journalist saw his dream finally coming true after more than twenty years pushing his Eurosceptic views.

Advertising Read more

Boris Johnson made it. When first arriving at 10 Downing Street, the UK's prime minister vowed to deliver Brexit and on Friday, at 11pm UK time, the United Kingdom became the first country to ever leave the European Union (EU). In a television address, he predicted the country could make Brexit a "stunning success", which he considered "not an end but a beginning".

"This is his day, Johnson can be proud of respecting the people's choice, of keeping his promises and to succeed where his predecessor Theresa May failed", FRANCE 24's international affairs editor Armelle Charrier said. It can be undoubtedly considered a personal victory for the Conservative leader who has been criticising the EU for almost 25 years.

'Euro-myths' on condoms, crisps and sausages

Born in New York in 1964 into a wealthy bourgeois British family, Johnson spent his early years in Brussels, where his father worked for the EU. Nostalgic for the British Empire's heyday, his obsession with the European institution became public during the 1980s, when he first worked for The Times newspaper, where he was fired for making up a quote.

He then moved on to become Brussels correspondent for the right-wing paper The Daily Telegraph, where he made his name by writing "Euro-myths" - exaggerated claims about the EU, which could be now called 'fake news' and which somehow shaped British politics, according to The Guardian. Many are still listed among the strongest and most inventive red herrings on the EU.

"He never hesitated to distort reality, or even to completely make up stories in order to give Europe an image of an absurd decision-making bureaucratic monster", said Jean Quatremer, Brussels correspondent for the French newspaper Libération. According to him, some still remember Johnson's nickname from his Brussels days: "buffoon".

Standardization of condom and sausage sizes, of coffins, or the ban on "British shrimp cocktail flavoured crisps": Boris Johnson never hesitated in exaggerating during what he later recognized as his "most joyous hours" composing "foam-flecked hymns of hate" to the EU. He then caught the Conservatives' eye, which earned him his first British parliamentary seat, in the Tory bastion of Henley, West London, in 2001. It was but the start of an ambitious political career, made out of his Eurosceptical opinions.

Brexit propeller

In 2008, he was elected mayor of London. After his not-so-smooth first years - during which he was sacked from the Conservatives' shadow cabinet for lying about an extra-marital affair - the blond-haired politician had to put a halt to his hardline opinions in order to lead the multicultural, Labour-voting metropole.

But the 2016 Brexit referendum revived his obsessions, and gave him an opportunity to lead the 'Leave' campaign.

His Brussels exaggerations were also revived. On his red 'Vote leave' campaign bus, he claimed London was paying 350 million pounds (416 million euros) per week to the EU…a figure that was actually 135 million pounds (178 million euros), the European Commission corrected.

In his highly paid campaign columns for The Daily Telegraph, he assured that Brexit would not cause any tension with Scotland - whose Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon is now pushing for independence from the UK - or that the British pound would not suffer from the European divorce. In October 2019, though, the currency hit its lowest point in 30 years.

As the 'Leave' won with 51.9% of the vote on June 23, 2016, Johnson himself was destabilized by the unexpected result. He promised that "Britain is part of Europe and always will be", and also reassured Europeans living in the UK that their rights would be "totally guaranteed", and that the country would continue having access to the single market.

But the next day, The Sunday Times published a column by Johnson, drafted in February but then shelved, where he suggested staying in the EU would be a "boon for the world" and that a Brexit would cause "economic shock". Days after he penned the column, he publicly backed Brexit for the first time.

From 'buffoon' to statesman

Although many accused him of 'duplicity', he was elected head of the Conservative party and became then prime minister Theresa May's foreign minister in July 2016. In his two-year stint, questions were raised about his competence, some viewing him as underwhelming and adding confusion to an already much-divided United Kingdom. Nevertheless, he called the divorce with the EU a "manifestation of this country's historic national genius" in a February 2017 speech, but suggests Britain should respect European rules on products such as "hairdryers" and "washing machines".

Disagreeing with May's "moderate" Brexit, Johnson quit the government on July 9, 2018, started campaigning again for a harder Brexit and became Prime Minister the same month, after his predecessor failed to make her way out of the Brexit confusion.

"Without Brexit, he would never have become prime minister", FRANCE 24's Armelle Charrier says. "Through Brexit, this ambitious man saw a boulevard opening up in front of him, and then got the job done. He took the blows and made everyone believe Brexit would be very brief and that after it, it would be once again the rise of the British Empire".

After a few months at 10 Downing Street, he who many call "BoJo" went from a controversial and almost ridiculous politician to a true statesman. "He also managed to speak to a lower class he pampered, paying attention to education and health, what gave him a charismatic image", Charrier adds.

With Britain now officially out of the European Union, Johnson, now established as the country's leader, has some of his most difficult tasks ahead: bringing together a country completely divided after four years, facing a bulging agenda of domestic issues, and hence showing he can deliver more than Brexit.

More than that, he now has to negotiate a new trading relationship with Brussels, as Britain now enters a transition period. Negotiations are expected to be uncompromising, but Johnson, who has always had a fluctuating relationship with reality, won't admit it.

This article has been adapted from the original in French and updated by Henrique VALADARES.

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe