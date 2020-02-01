Brexit: Follow FRANCE 24 's live coverage as Britain begins a new era
Issued on: Modified:
Great Britain became the first country to leave the European Union at midnight Brussels time on Friday. Watch FRANCE 24's special coverage for reactions and analysis in the aftermath of this historic exit.
Advertising
After years of debate between Brexiteers and Remainers, Britain left the EU at midnight Brussels time, with the last 30 seconds of EU membership counted down by thousands of people gathered outside the Palace of Westminster, cheering and singing the national anthem. Elsewhere, people held candlelight vigils to mourn the end of an era.
Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe