Brexit: Follow FRANCE 24 's live coverage as Britain begins a new era

Issued on: Modified:

EU Council staff members remove the United Kingdom's flag from the European Council building in Brussels on Brexit Day, January 31, 2020. Britain leaves the European Union at 2300 GMT on January 31, 2020, 43 months after the country voted in a June 2016 referendum to leave the block. The withdrawal from the union ends more than four decades of economic, political and legal integration with its closest neighbours. © Olivier Hoslet, AFP
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
|
Video by: FRANCE 24 Follow

Great Britain became the first country to leave the European Union at midnight Brussels time on Friday. Watch FRANCE 24's special coverage for reactions and analysis in the aftermath of this historic exit. 

After years of debate between Brexiteers and Remainers, Britain left the EU at midnight Brussels time, with the last 30 seconds of EU membership counted down by thousands of people gathered outside the Palace of Westminster, cheering and singing the national anthem. Elsewhere, people held candlelight vigils to mourn the end of an era.

 

 

