'Schoolboy error': Hogg sorry for dropped ball try howler

Dublin (AFP)

Stuart Hogg cursed himself for "the schoolboy error" which saw him drop the ball as he went to touch it down at a crucial moment of Scotland's 19-12 opening Six Nations loss to Ireland.

However, the 27-year-old full-back and captain added that he would put the blunder behind him as his team prepare to play England next weekend.

Hogg's error -- when his side were trailing 16-9 -- resulted in the visitors coming away with just a penalty by Adam Hastings before the Scots went on to fall agonisingly short of what would have been a first win in Dublin since 2010.

"It was a schoolboy error," said Hogg. "I cannot change what has happened. I have to now just get on with it. I have apologised to the boys.

"I am bitterly disappointed to drop the ball over the line as the forwards had set me up brilliantly."

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said Hogg should be pleased with his overall performance.

"He has played rugby for a long time," said Townsend. "He has made mistakes and we should not be ranking where the error lies in that list.

"He was outstanding today, he kicked brilliantly and led the team really well. He should just flush it."

© 2020 AFP