World Cup Women's downhill cancelled after heavy snowfall

Advertising Read more

Moscow (AFP)

The women's World Cup downhill event Saturday at Rosa Khutor in Russia has been cancelled due to heavy snowfall, the Russian Alpine Ski Federation said.

"Alas, like a year ago, the weather made it impossible to hold the women's downhill speed event at Sochi's Rosa Khutor," said a statement posted on the federation's website.

"Yesterday, too much snow fell at the ski resort and in the mountains," it said, with more than 40 centimetres (15.7 inches) of fresh snow on the slope by Friday morning.

Participants were supposed to train on the slope early Saturday, but this was not possible, despite 200 people working all night to clear the snow.

Nevertheless, there was a "real chance" that the super-G would be able to go ahead Sunday, since the weather had now improved, the federation said.

© 2020 AFP