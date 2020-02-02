Brignone wins Sochi super-G

Advertising Read more

Sochi (Russia) (AFP)

Italy's Federica Brignone won Sunday's women's world Cup super-G in Sochi ahead of her compatriot Sofia Goggia with Joana Haehlen of Switzerland in third.

With American star Mikaela Shiffrin sidestepping this leg of the World Cup held at the 2014 Winter Olympics venue Brignone prevailed with a time of 1min 25.33sec.

The super-G went ahead after heavy snowfall forced the cancellation of Saturday's scheduled downhill at the Rosa Khutor ski station.

A specialist in the technical events Shiffrin is on course for a fourth successive overall World Cup title and skipped the Sochi speed events to "rest and get a solid training block in."

This was 29-year-old Brignone's 14th World Cup win, her fourth this season and her third in the discipline.

