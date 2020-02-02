France to send 600 more troops to Africa's Sahel

A French soldier in front of a Cayman helicopter of Operation Barkhane, July 29, 2019, in Ndaki, Mali.

France will deploy 600 more soldiers in the fight against Islamists militants in Africa’s Sahel, south of the Sahara, French Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Sunday.

The reinforcements would mostly be sent to the area between Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, Parly said in a statement. Another part would join the G5 Sahel forces.

France already has 4,500 soldiers stationed in the Europe-sized region as part of Operation Barkhane, supporting poorly equipped, impoverished local armies that in 2017 launched a joint anti-jihadist G5 Sahel force.

Despite the French presence and a 13,000-strong UN peacekeeping force dubbed MINUSMA in Mali, the conflict that erupted in the north of that country in 2012 has since spread to its neighbours, especially Burkina Faso and Niger.

Jihadist fighters have recently stepped up their campaign against military and civilian targets, and last month UN chief Antonio Guterres warned that "terrorist groups are gaining ground".

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, REUTERS)

