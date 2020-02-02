Ravens ace Jackson unanimous pick for MVP

Advertising Read more

Miami (AFP)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson swept the board to be named the NFL's Most Valuable Player award for 2019 on Saturday in recognition of his record-breaking season.

The 23-year-old became only the second player in NFL history to be a unanimous pick for the honour after Tom Brady in 2010, winning all 50 first-place votes.

Jackson's MVP award came at a ceremony in Miami on the eve of Sunday's Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Ravens quarterback had been seen as a shoo-in for the award after a year which saw him rush for 1,206 yards to break Michael Vick's single-season rushing record.

Jackson also totalled 3,127 passing yards for a league-leading 36 touchdowns.

Elsewhere Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers' marauding defensive end Nick Bosa received a pre-Super Bowl boost with two awards.

Bosa picked up defensive rookie of the year and rookie of the year honours.

Bosa amassed 47 tackles, nine sacks, an interception and a forced fumble during a stellar debut regular season after being selected by the 49ers with the second overall pick in the 2019 draft.

The 22-year-old from Fort Lauderdale wins the defensive rookie of the year award four years after elder brother Joey of the Los Angeles Chargers won the same honour.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas earned offensive player of the year after a season which saw him set a new record for receptions with 149 catches and 1,725 receiving yards.

Thomas's new mark eclipsed Marvin Harrison's record of 143 takes set in 2002.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, last year's No.1 pick in the draft, won the offensive rookie of the year award after a debut season which saw him finish with 349 completions and 3,722 passing yards.

His completions total is the third highest ever accumulated by a rookie quarterback.

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh took home the coach of the year award after a season which saw his team finish with a 14-2 record and included a 12-game winning streak.

The Ravens' season came to an abrupt end in the playoffs when they were eliminated by the Tennessee Titans in the first round.

The 57-year-old Harbaugh is one of the longest-serving head coaches in the NFL having been appointed by the Ravens in 2008.

He led the team to a Super Bowl victory in the 2012-2013 season.

