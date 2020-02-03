Coronavirus: China builds hospital in 10 days

An aerial view of a hospital under construction in Wuhan, China, to treat patients infected with a new form of coronavirus.

A 60,000-square metre structure with space for 1,000 beds and 30 intensive care wards, all built in just ten days. According to Chinese state media, the construction of a new hospital in virus-hit Wuhan has been completed, just a little over a week after it began.

A team of 7,000 carpenters, plumbers, electricians and other specialists worked around the clock to build the Huoshenshan hospital, Chinese state media said, with construction beginning on January 23 and being completed on Sunday.

The hospital, which will be staffed by around 1,400 army medics dispatched to Wuhan, is due to start treating its first patients on Monday.

Wuhan, a city of around 11 million, has been on lockdown since January 23 after it became the scene of the first outbreak of the previously unknown form of coronavirus – a group of illnesses that includes SARS.

China on Monday increased the death toll from the virus to 361, with more than 17,000 infected.

A second new hospital is currently under construction in Wuhan and set to be completed on February 5.



