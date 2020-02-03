LIVEBLOG

Live: Follow caucus night in Iowa as race to pick Democratic nominee begins

Mural in downtown Des Moines, Iowa. © Jessica Le Masurier

The Iowa caucuses, the first nominating contest to decide the eventual Democratic nominee for the 2020 US presidential elections, start at 7pm CT (2am Paris-time). The latest polls show a very tight race in the Democratic primary. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former vice president Joe Biden lead the pack, with former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar in third, fourth and fifth place respectively.