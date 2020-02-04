Ireland recall O'Mahony for injured Doris ahead of Wales Six Nations match

Advertising Read more

Dublin (AFP)

Caelan Doris will miss Ireland's Six Nations clash with reigning Grand Slam champions Wales because of a head injury, with Peter O'Mahony recalled to Andy Farrell's starting line-up on Tuesday.

Back-row Doris is subject to return-to-play protocols after being forced off inside five minutes of his international debut during Saturday's win over Scotland.

Farrell's other change to his starting XV for the visit of Wayne Pivac's men is to bring in Robbie Henshaw at outside centre in place of the injured Garry Ringrose.

Ringrose was taken off at half-time against the Scots with a hand problem and has also been ruled out of Ireland's trip to face England at Twickenham later this month.

Farrell's enforced reshuffle means Leinster back-row Max Deegan could make his debut from the bench, while wing Keith Earls is also included among the replacements.

With 21-year-old Doris unavailable for Saturday's match in Dublin, CJ Stander switches to replace him in the number-eight position, with the experienced O'Mahony coming in to win his 66th cap at blindside flanker.

Ireland (15-1)

Jordan Larmour, Andrew Conway, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton (capt), Conor Murray, CJ Stander; Josh van der Flier, Peter O'Mahony, James Ryan, Iain Henderson; Tadhg Furlong, Rob Herring, Cian Healy

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Max Deegan, John Cooney, Ross Byrne, Keith Earls

Coach: Andy Farrell (ENG)

