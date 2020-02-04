Jaguars to become first NFL team to play multiple London games

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Jacksonville Jaguars are set to become the first team to stage multiple home games in London in a single NFL season after they announced they would play two home games at Wembley during the 2020 campaign.

The two regular season matches will be played over consecutive Sundays next season, with full details on dates and match-ups to be announced at a later date.

The move continues a long-standing association with the UK capital for the Jaguars, whose owner Shahid Khan is also the chairman of Championship football team Fulham.

Khan's Jaguars have staged one match per season in London each year since 2013, with 2020 the final year of the commitment which was last extended in 2017.

"The ability to play two home games, back to back, at Wembley Stadium over this season will further entrench the Jaguars' popularity in London and throughout the UK during a time when the popularity of the NFL continues to grow rapidly in Europe and elsewhere beyond the United States," Khan said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We're privileged to be the first team in NFL history to play two home games in London during a single season and plan to make the most of it on game days and every day of the year."

London has hosted a total of 28 regular-season NFL games since the New York Giants beat the Miami Dolphins 13-10 at Wembley in 2007.

Twenty-three of those games have been at the national stadium, while Twickenham has hosted three and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium entered the mix in 2019, hosting two matches.

London is due to hold at least four games in 2020, with two at Wembley and two more at Tottenham.

