Manu Tuilagi ruled out of England's Six Nations clash with Scotland

London (AFP)

Manu Tuilagi will miss England's Six Nations clash with Scotland next weekend because of a groin strain but is expected to be fit to face Ireland later this month, head coach Eddie Jones said on Tuesday.

The Leicester centre, who has been bedevilled by injury problems, limped off just 16 minutes into Sunday's 24-17 loss to France.

But while Jones confirmed that the centre will miss the clash at Murrayfield on Saturday, the coach is optimistic the 28-year-old will return for the rest of the tournament.

"Manu had his MRI scan last night and he has a slight, low-grade adductor strain. We're hopeful he'll be fit for Ireland. It's very good news, outstanding news," Jones said.

Tuilagi's absence robs England of their most powerful player behind the scrum and his exit against the French resulted in a lack of firepower, with Billy and Mako Vunipola already missing.

Jonathan Joseph came on as his replacement at the Stade de France and is competing with Ollie Devoto to deputise at outside centre.

Anthony Watson, a wing or fullback, was a late withdrawal from the team for the Six Nations opener because of a calf issue but he is due to resume full training on Tuesday.

England host Ireland at Twickenham on February 23.

© 2020 AFP