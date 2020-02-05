Chairman of top French football side held over sexual assault claims

French police on Wednesday detained the chairman of top flight football side Angers on suspicion of harassment and sexual assault, prosecutors said Wednesday, in the latest scandal to rock sports in the country.

Said Chabane, 55, was detained by police early in the morning for questioning about complaints brought by employees and an ex-employee, Angers chief prosecutor Eric Bouillard told AFP.

He said an investigation was opened in January after an employee of the Ligue 1 side complained of sexual assault. Two other alleged victims then came forward.

The three victims, aged between 25 and 30, alleged they were caressed in a forceful way in intimate areas by Chabane in 2019.

"It does not appear that this is a pattern of behaviour that has just started," the prosecutor added.

The club said in a statement that Chabane rejected all the allegations against him and would fully cooperate with investigators.

"He will offer the judicial authorities all the elements needed to re-establish the truth and preserve his honour," it said.

Angers are currently lying 13th in the Ligue 1.

The case comes as the sport of ice skating in France was rocked by claims from former world championship bronze medallist Sarah Abitbol that she was raped by coach Gilles Beyer from 1990 to 1992, starting when she was just 15 years old.

