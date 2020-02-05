US Senate votes to acquit Trump on both charges in impeachment trial

The US Senate on Wednesday acquitted President Donald Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges following a historic two-week impeachment trial in the upper house.

The Republican-majority Senate voted 52-48 to acquit Trump of charges that he withheld military aid to Ukraine to pressure Kiev to investigate political rival Joe Biden and help his re-election effort.

Utah Senator Mitt Romney was the only Republican to break ranks, voting for conviction.

On the first article of impeachment, Trump is charged with abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, in what House Democrats said political quid pro quo for personal political gain. He withheld US security aid as leverage over the ally confronting a hostile Russia, though the money was eventually released.

Senators voted 53-47 to acquit Trump on the second article, obstruction of Congress



Trump's Senate trial, spanning 21 days, focused on whether he withheld US aid to Ukraine last summer as leverage to get Kiev to launch an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic contender in this year's US presidential election.



Trump denied any wrongdoing.

'Forever impeached' -



The verdict, never truly in question since the House of Representatives formally impeached Trump in December, cleared out a major hurdle for the president to fully plunge into his campaign for re-election in November.



Democrats were dejected but not surprised, after an intense 78-day House investigation that faced public doubts and high-pressure stonewalling from the White House.



Anticipating the likely party-line vote by the senators, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi repeatedly said that, whatever happened, Trump would join two previous presidents as being tarred with the "impeached" label.



The vote closed a political chapter that many Democrats had been reluctant to enter.



Pelosi originally rejected pressure early last year to impeach Trump on evidence compiled by then special counsel Robert Mueller that he had obstructed the Russia election meddling investigation.



But her concerns that it was a hefty political risk for Democrats less than two years before national elections melted after new allegations surfaced in August that Trump had pressured Ukraine for help for his 2020 campaign.



Though doubtful from the outset that they would win support from Senate Republicans, an investigation amassed with surprising speed strong evidence to support the allegations.



The evidence showed that from early in 2019, Trump's private lawyer Rudy Giuliani and a close political ally, Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, were scheming to pressure Kiev to help smear Democrats, including Trump's potential 2020 rival Joe Biden, by opening investigations into them.



Adam Schiff, who led the House investigation, said the fact that it came after Mueller's investigation showed that Trump's 2016 campaign had actively sought help from Russia forced Democrats to act.



"We must say enough -- enough! He has betrayed our national security, and he will do so again," Schiff argued on the Senate floor this week.



"He has compromised our elections, and he will do so again," Schiff said.



Third US president to be impeached



Trump is the third US president to have been impeached. The two others, Bill Clinton in 1999 and Andrew Johnson in 1868, were left in power by the Senate.



In 1999, Democratic President Bill Clinton was acquitted on charges of lying under oath and obstruction of justice stemming from a sexual relationship with a White House intern.



In 1868, President Andrew Johnson was found not guilty of 11 charges, which partially revolved around a post-Civil War tussle over his removal of the secretary of war.



Richard Nixon, the only president to resign, did so in 1974 when many of his fellow Republicans abandoned him during a House impeachment probe related to a break-in at Democratic Party offices in Washington.

