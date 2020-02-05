Hollywood 'Golden Age' film legend Kirk Douglas dead at age 103

FILE PHOTO: Actor Kirk Douglas arrives to receive an inaugural award for Excellence in film presented by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival at a black-tie gala fundraiser in his honor at the Bacara Resort & Spa in Santa Barbara, California, July 30, 2006.

Actor Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103, his son Michael Douglas told People magazine on Wednesday.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael Douglas said in an exclusive statement to People.

“To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to,” Douglas added.

