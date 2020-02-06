Domestic battery charges dropped against NFL defender Howard

Advertising Read more

Miami (AFP)

Domestic battery charges against Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard have been dropped, according to the Broward County, Florida, state attorney's office in a statement provided to the NFL's website Thursday.

The 26-year-old defender has spent four seasons with the Dolphins, before his season ended last October due to a knee injury.

Howard, who was at home recovering from his injury, allegedly pushed his fiancee into a mirror, causing her to fall. The two live together along with their three children.

"The prosecutor spoke with the alleged victim and her attorney earlier this week and the victim said she did not want to proceed with prosecution," the state attorney's office said in a statement.

"She signed an affidavit of non-prosecution. She also stated that it was a 'situation that got out of hand' and she has no fear of the defendant and no fear for her safety.

"There were no other witnesses to the incident and our prosecutors said they were unable to proceed without testimony from the alleged victim."

An initial police report said Howard and his fiancee argued over a purchase made by Howard on December 29, officers at the scene noticed the woman had scratches and redness as well as a bruise on her right arm. The police report said that Howard pushed his fiancee into the mirror and she then fell over one of his crutches.

Howard, one of the NFL's top cornerbacks, is set to begin a five-year contract extension worth $75.25 million next season.

© 2020 AFP