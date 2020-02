‘Bullets not biryani’: India’s ruling party uses Delhi elections to stoke religious tensions

India's Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narendra Modi at a campaign rally in New Delhi on Feb. 3, 2020 AFP - MONEY SHARMA

Voters in the Indian capital cast their ballots Saturday in the Delhi legislative elections after a divisive, anti-Muslim campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP party.