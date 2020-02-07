Long-delayed Iowa caucus final results show Buttigieg in narrow lead over Sanders

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates (L-R) Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg participate in the seventh Democratic 2020 presidential debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., January 14, 2020.

Pete Buttigieg narrowly won Iowa's Democratic presidential caucuses on Thursday after a long delay in releasing the results, reshaping the 2020 race and raising doubts about the future of one-time front-runner Joe Biden, who finished a disappointing fourth.results.

Advertising Read more

Pete Buttigieg narrowly won Iowa's Democratic presidential caucuses on Thursday after a long delay in releasing the results, reshaping the 2020 race and raising doubts about the future of one-time front-runner Joe Biden, who finished a disappointing fourth.

In the first contest in the race to pick a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump for the November election, the moderate 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, edged out progressive Senator Bernie Sanders 26.2% to 26.1%, the Iowa Democratic Party said.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren finished third with 18% of state-delegate equivalents, the data traditionally used to determine the winner, while Biden limped to a disappointing fourth with 15.8%. U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar finished fifth with 12.3%.

(REUTERS)

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe