Week in Review: Chaos in Iowa, French sport rocked by sex abuse scandals and Brexit Day

Iowa loses patience as the state Democratic party delays the release of caucus results, French skating is roiled by allegations of sexual abuse and Britain finally leaves the EU. Catch up on this week's coverage with our Week in Review.

ARTICLES

Iowa loses patience as Democrats delay release of caucus results

The US Democratic presidential nominating race got off to a chaotic start in Iowa on Monday with the results of the state's caucuses delayed for hours (and then days) as party officials double-checked "inconsistencies" in the initial count. Several precincts said that workers had trouble using a new app to report the results.

Skating rape accusations ‘only the tip of the iceberg’ for French sport

French sports officials used to claim they had fewer sex abuse scandals than others because their flagging system worked better. With that belief now shattered, the government is promising forceful action to tackle a crisis roiling the country’s ice skating federation as well as its football league.

Sarah Abitbol, a 10-time French figure skating champion, has accused her former coach of raping her when she was aged 15 to 17. © Jacques Demarthon, AFP

‘Cold technocracy’: Bereavement law fiasco plunges Macron’s party into turmoil

France’s ruling party is scrambling to fend off accusations of insensitivity and incompetence after its lawmakers voted down a proposed bill extending paid leave from work for parents who have lost a child.

Post-Brexit blues hit British elected officials in France

Thanks to Brexit, the 760 British local councillors in France will not be eligible to run for re-election in the March 2020 municipal elections. It’s a painful change for these expatriates, who are deeply invested in the life of their adopted homes.

‘Absolutely bloody furious’: a rancorous Britain leaves the EU

The divide between the Remain and Leave camps has dominated national discourse, and they showed no sign of coming together when Brexiteers erupted with joy in Parliament Square in London late Friday as Britain left the EU, while pro-Europeans expressed their dismay in the same square a night earlier.

Divided Britons bemoan and celebrate Brexit on social media

Brexit day has come and gone and Britons on both sides of the divide are taking to social media to tell the world how they feel.

Parents arrested after Egyptian girl, 12, dies from female genital mutilation

The arrests of the parents of a 12-year-old Egyptian girl who died after undergoing genital mutilation as well as the doctor who performed the procedure highlight the difficulty of eradicating the felony practice.

A counsellor holds up cards used to educate women about female genital mutilation (FGM) in Minia, Egypt, June 13, 2006. REUTERS / Stringer © REUTERS

VIDEO REPORTS

Militia loyal to Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr clashes with protesters in Baghdad

Violent clashes have broken out on the streets of Baghdad between supporters of the powerful Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr and the wider anti-government protest movement following last week’s appointment of Iraqi prime minister delegate Mohammed Allawi.

Coronavirus: China builds a hospital in just 10 days

A 60,000-square-metre structure with space for 1,000 beds and 30 intensive care wards, all built in just 10 days. According to Chinese state media, the construction of a new hospital in virus-hit Wuhan is complete.

'Disgusting and unhealthy’: Rubbish piles up in strike-hit Paris

A strike by waste collectors in France has led to rubbish piling up in the streets of Paris, leaving locals and tourists in the French capital dealing with eyesores, bad smells and rodents.

Rubbish piles up amid Paris strikes © Screen grab

TV SHOWS ONLINE

THE INTERVIEW

Exclusive: Iraqi Kurdistan PM Barzani warns 'great possibility' of IS group returning

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Masrour Barzani, prime minister of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, warned "there is a great possibility for ISIS (the Islamic State group) to come back" and urged the international community to take action.

© france 24

TECH 24

FIC2020: The top cybersecurity trends to watch for

As the 12th edition of the International Forum on Cybersecurity (FIC) comes to an end in the French city of Lille, we tell you what types of cyber attacks are on the rise and how hackers are still using the art of deception to get hold of your confidential information.

BUSINESS

Fact-checking the economic claims in Trump's State of the Union speech

US president Donald Trump used his State of the Union address to hail the performance of the country's economy under his stewardship, but was everything he said true? Also today, we hear from French companies worried about supply disruptions due to shuttered factories amid the Chinese coronavirus quarantine.

BUSINESS DAILY © FRANCE 24

FOCUS

Football sponsorship: Rwanda's controversial strategy to boost tourism

In an effort to boost its international image and attract more foreign visitors, the Rwandan government is investing heavily in football sponsorship. The "Visit Rwanda" slogan first became visible on Arsenal football jerseys thanks to a €34 million deal signed in May 2018. A similar contract was recently signed with French club Paris Saint-Germain. The strategy is already reaping results, but some observers say Rwanda should also be investing in improving its human rights record.

As part of the "Visit Rwanda" publicity stunt, Rwandan President Paul Kagame and football player David Luiz with FC Arsenal jerseys. Rwanda is investing in football sponsorships in an effort to promote tourism. © Urugwiro Village (Rwandan Presidential Office)

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Reaching for the stars: How the Michelin Guide rules the restaurant scene

Considered the standard-bearer for haute cuisine, France's Michelin Red Guide is the oldest hotel and restaurant guide in Europe. Its annual release is like the Oscars and sparks a major media frenzy and fierce debates about who won and lost the prized "stars". So how does the guide rate restaurants? And with growing competition from online guides, how can it maintain its status as "the" reference for foodies? We take a closer look.

ENCORE!

'The Day': Three female icons from the New York art scene team up

We're joined by three towering figures from the New York culture scene: "cello rock star" Maya Beiser; the first woman to have a permanent leadership position at New York City Ballet, Wendy Whelan; and iconic choreographer Lucinda Childs. They speak to Eve Jackson about their new creation, "The Day," a meditation on the events of September 11 that is being performed at Paris's Espace Cardin.

ENCORE! © France 24

YOU ARE HERE

A night at Rungis, France's fresh produce market

Rungis, located south of Paris, is the largest fresh produce market in the world, serving 18 million French consumers every day. Some 10,000 tons of food pass through it each night and 40,000 people work across the site. It's a city within a city, with separate neighbourhoods dedicated to each type of food. FRANCE 24 takes you behind the scenes to meet some of the wholesalers.

VOUS ÊTES ICI © France 24

