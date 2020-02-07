Youngster Vincent in for Vakatawa in lone France change for Italy

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Inexperienced Montpellier centre Arthur Vincent replaces injured Virimi Vakatawa in the only change to France's starting line-up to face Italy in the Six Nations this weekend from the opening victory over England.

Vakatawa, 27, who has scored seven tries for Racing 92 this season, was ruled out earlier in the day with a triceps problem suffered in the 24-17 win over the Rugby World Cup runners-up last Sunday.

Double world under-20 champion Vincent is set to make his first Test start this Sunday after coming off the bench for the final 30 seconds against England.

The Azzurri will announce their team for the fixture at the Stade de France later on Friday. They lost 42-0 to Wales in their campaign opener last weekend.

France (15-1):

Anthony Bouthier; Teddy Thomas, Arthur Vincent, Gael Fickou, Damian Penaud; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont; Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon (capt), Francois Cros; Paul Willemse, Bernard Le Roux; Mohamed Haouas, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Jefferson Poirot, Demba Bamba, Romain Taofifenua, Boris Palu, Cameron Woki, Baptiste Serin, Mathieu Jalibert

