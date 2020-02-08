Skip to main content
Live
#Impeachment
#coronavirus
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Best picture Oscar winners of past 20 years

Issued on: Modified:

Advertising

Hollywood (United States) (AFP)

The following is a list of the best picture Oscar winners from the last 20 years, ahead of Sunday's 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood.

This year, nine films are in contention for the top prize: "Ford v Ferrari," "The Irishman," "Jojo Rabbit," "Joker," "Little Women," "Marriage Story," "1917," "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" and "Parasite."

2019 - "Green Book"

2018 - "The Shape of Water"

2017 - "Moonlight"

2016 - "Spotlight"

2015 - "Birdman"

2014 - "12 Years A Slave"

2013 - "Argo"

2012 - "The Artist"

2011 - "The King's Speech"

2010 - "The Hurt Locker"

2009 - "Slumdog Millionaire"

2008 - "No Country for Old Men"

2007 - "The Departed"

2006 - "Crash"

2005 - "Million Dollar Baby"

2004 - "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King"

2003 - "Chicago"

2002 - "A Beautiful Mind"

2001 - "Gladiator"

2000 - "American Beauty"

© 2020 AFP

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.