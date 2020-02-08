England coach Jones says Murrayfield crowd 'without manners'

Advertising Read more

Edinburgh (AFP)

Eddie Jones accused spectators at Murrayfield crowd of being "without manners" following England's hard-fought 13-6 win over Scotland on Saturday.

England captain Owen Farrell was repeatedly jeered by home supporters when taking his time over goal-kicks at the rainswept Edinburgh ground.

The practice in rugby union is that crowds remain silent during goal-kicks and an announcement over the Murrayfield public address system urged spectators to maintain the tradition of respecting the goal-kicker.

"It was an old-fashioned Calcutta Cup game, swirling wind and an aggressive crowd without manners," Jones told the BBC.

Arguably of more concern to rugby officials was that England's high performance manager Neil Craig was hit on the head by a plastic beer bottle thrown from an upper gantry shortly after the team arrived at Murrayfield.

Two years ago, Jones found himself on the receiving end of verbal and physical abuse from a few Scotland supporters the day after England's stunning 25-13 loss at the Edinburgh ground.

He encountered trouble at a Manchester railway station and then on the train to London, having broken his journey to watch Manchester United beat Chelsea at Old Trafford as a guest of the Red Devils' former manager Alex Ferguson.

"It wasn't of any significance," Jones said Thursday after naming his side for this weekend's match.

Saturday's victory saw World Cup finalists England return to winning ways after a 24-17 defeat by France in Paris in their Six Nations opener.

Farrell, unusually, missed three out of six goal-kicks and the match was all square at 3-3 until England replacement prop Ellis Genge was driven over off for a decisive try 10 minutes from time.

"We played well and luckily I was the one that picked it up," said Genge.

"We are buzzing to win but there is more to come. We had a bump in the road last week and people were saying we were not good enough.

"It's classic, you have a lot of 'sausages' that say things that come to their head.

"What are they on about? We go away and win in Scotland in the rain and they are full of praise again. I hope we have shut them up."

