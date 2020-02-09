France hold off defiant Italy in 35-22 Six Nations win

France moved top of the Six Nations standings as they claimed a bonus point in an otherwise unimpressive 35-22 defeat of a valiant but error-prone Italy at the Stade de France on Sunday.

Advertising Read more

Les Bleus, who stunned World Cup runners-up England in their opening game last Sunday, prevailed with tries by Teddy Thomas, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt, Romain Ntamack and Baptiste Serin.



Ntamack kicked eight points and Matthieu Jalibert another two.



Italy enjoyed good spells with tries by Matteo Minozzi, Federico Ziani and Mattia Bellini, and points from the boot of Tommaso Allan, but were unable to avoid a 24th consecutive defeat in the tournament.

If you want something doing...



Replacement scrum-half Baptiste Serin goes from halfway with a magnificent solo try for @FranceRugby#FRAvITA #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/X2cI9Y837c — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 9, 2020

Fabien Galthie's side lead the table with nine points, ahead of Ireland on points difference. The two sides, who meet in the final day of the tournament, are the only two still with a shot at a grand slam.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe