Italy failed comeback a 'wake-up call' for France before Wales trip

Paris (AFP)

France's man-of-the-match Gregory Alldritt said on Sunday that allowing Italy back into the game was a "wake-up call" ahead of heading to Six Nations champions Wales in a fortnight's time.

No. 8 Alldritt was part of a side which allowed the Azzurri to trail by just three and 11 points at two stages of the game before outclassing the visitors 35-22 in Paris.

"Of course having a wake-up call doesn't do any harm but we're a group and coaching staff with humility and there are these types of questions asked after every game," the 22-year-old said.

"I hope there's no slacking and we get back to work very quickly and of course we'll go and play a crucial match," he added.

The La Rochelle forward, who made just his 13th Test appearances as Storm Ciara hit the Stade de France, said his side must avoid a repeat of the second half in Cardiff on February 22.

"We know what to expect at the Principality Stadium. We know if we play just 50-60 minutes in Wales, it's not the thing to do," he said.

"We have to improve on keeping the intensity for longer. We held for 50-60 minutes then let up in relation to our cohesion," he added.

Ex-Wales coaching staff member Shaun Edwards is in charge of Les Bleus' defence after more than a decade with Warren Gatland's former outfit.

Alldritt denied Edwards had copied his ideas from his days with Gatland for his period under Fabien Galthie.

"The defensive systems do resemble each other but they're not the same. Honestly we won't ask ourselves 6,000 questions and we're not scared of Wales," he said.

France's squad members have three days of rest before returning to their training base in the Parisian outskirts on Thursday.

