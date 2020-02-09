Olympic champion Goggia's season over after breaking arm

Advertising Read more

Milan (AFP)

Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia's season is over after breaking her left arm during Sunday's World Cup Super-G at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, the Italian ski federation announced on Sunday.

Italy's Goggia suffered a heavy fall in the mid-section of the race in the Bavarian Alps and had to be untangled from the safety nettings.

The 27-year-old skied down but was in visible distress, nursing her left arm, after her upper body took the brunt of a crash into one of the plastic gates on the piste.

"Examinations carried out at the Garmisch hospital revealed a radius fracture of the left arm which struck the gate," the ski federation said in a statement.

"The champion from Bergamo will be operated on in the same hospital during the afternoon. The recovery time is at least six weeks."

Goggia is currently eighth overall in the World Cup standings.

The World Cup finals will take place in Cortina d'Ampezzo from March 16-22.

© 2020 AFP