Chargers part company with quarterback Rivers

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

The Los Angeles Chargers have parted company with veteran quarterback Philip Rivers after 16 years, the team announced Monday.

The Chargers said in a statement that eight-time Pro-Bowler Rivers, 38, would enter free agency and will not return for the 2020 season.

"After stepping back a bit from last season, we reconnected with Philip and his representatives to look at how 2019 played out, assess our future goals, evaluate the current state of the roster and see if there was a path forward that made sense for both parties," general manager Tom Telesco said.

"As we talked through various scenarios, it became apparent that it would be best for Philip and the Chargers to turn the page on what has truly been a remarkable run.

"We agreed that making this decision well before free agency would allow everyone to put themselves in the best position for success in 2020."

Rivers meanwhile said he was grateful to have spent nearly two decades with the Chargers both in San Diego and Los Angeles.

"I never took for granted the opportunity to lead this team out on to the field for 235 games," Rivers said. "We had a lot of great moments, beginning in San Diego and then finishing in LA. I wish my teammates and coaches nothing but the best moving forward."

Rivers has more passing yards than any other Chargers quarterback in history, and is sixth in the overall NFL standings for passing yards with 59,271 yards. Only Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Dan Marino have thrown for more yards.

Rivers steered the Chargers to six playoff appearances during his time at the club. However he had a disappointing final season with the Chargers, who finished bottom of the AFC West in 2019 with a 5-11 record.

© 2020 AFP