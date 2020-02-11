LIVE BLOG

US 2020 elections: Follow the New Hampshire primary on our live blog

A first time voter at Ward 5 polling station in Concord, New Hampshire, on February 11 2020. © Jessica Le Masurier

Voters in New Hampshire are picking their candidates in the race for the Democratic nomination ahead of the US presidential election in November. Follow the developments on our live blog.

There are 24 delegates up for grabs in New Hampshire. A candidate needs 1,991 to clinch the Democratic nomination.

Polls put Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in first place, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg in second place and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar in third. Former front-runner Joe Biden, who has low expectations in New Hampshire, has already left the state and is hoping to make a comeback in South Carolina's primary later this month.

New Hampshire has a population of about 1.4 million people. More than 70% of the population is registered to vote.