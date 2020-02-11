Young's reign at Wasps in doubt

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Dai Young's long spell in charge of English Premiership side Wasps looks like it could be drawing to a close as the club announced on Tuesday he would be "stepping back" from taking charge of the first team.

The 52-year-old former Wales and British & Irish Lions prop has been in charge since 2011 but little has gone right since the club lost to Exeter in the 2017 Premiership final.

The loss of experienced players like Danny Cipriani and James Haskell along with England star Elliott Daly and foreign imports Willie Le Roux and Kurtley Beale affected their form with the club winning just 13 of their last 46 competitive fixtures.

Young will be replaced by attack and backs coach Lee Blackett, who has been part of Young's backroom staff since arriving from Rotherham Titans in 2015.

"Director of rugby Dai Young will be stepping back from first-team duties for an interim period," read the club statement.

"Lee Blackett will step up to interim head coach. Further announcements will be made in due course."

Wasps presently lie ninth in the table, but only five points off an end of season play-off spot.

