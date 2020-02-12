The Debate

Which way for the Democrats? Sanders wins New Hampshire as moderate vote splits

By: François PICARD Follow | Juliette LAURAIN

It may be the same winner in New Hampshire as four years ago, but rest assured, Tuesday night proved no two US presidential races are alike. Bernie Sanders was all smiles after again finishing tops in the Granite State. Four years ago, the senator from neighbouring Vermont romped home with 60 percent of the vote. This time, despite a formidable army of volunteers, the 78-year-old Democratic Socialist barely garnered a quarter of the vote, while he was neck-and-neck with Pete Buttigieg.

Advertising The 38-year-old centrist former mayor of South Bend, Indiana still has a ways to go and the middle ground is more crowded with Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar surging. The billionaire former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg is skipping the early states and flooding the airwaves and internet with ads. A splintered field to offer a path for the Democrats to nominate their most left-wing candidate since the time of the Vietnam War? Or will it be a messy convention?



One lesson is that it's hard to be the early frontrunner. Joe Biden is not out but definitely down after his second successive poor showing. What happened to Barack Obama's vice president? And what does it take to beat Donald Trump in 2020? Produced by Tommaso Mazzanti, Juliette Laurain and Jimena Morales-Velasco.

