Skip to main content
Live
#Democratic Primary
#coronavirus
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Hubei sees 240 deaths in a single day as China's coronavirus death toll surpasses 1350

Issued on: Modified:

Doctors oversee coronavirus patients in Wuhan, China, February 9, 2020.
Doctors oversee coronavirus patients in Wuhan, China, February 9, 2020. © China Daily vía Reuters
Text by: NEWS WIRES

The number of fatalities in hard-hit Hubei province jumped by 242 deaths, the local health authority said Thursday, pushing the toll from the new coronavirus virus outbreak nationwide past 1,350.

Advertising

In its daily update, Hubei's health commission also confirmed another 14,840 new cases in the central province, where the outbreak emerged in December.

The huge jump came as local officials said they were broadening their definition for COVID-19 cases.

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning

Download the app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.