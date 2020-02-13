Senate votes to limit Trump's war powers on Iran, presidential veto expected

The cupola of the US Capitol building

The Republican-dominated US Senate voted Thursday to rein in President Donald Trump's ability to launch military action on Iran, with eight GOP members joining Democrats to pass the resolution.

The measure requires Trump to seek explicit authorisation from Congress before launching further military action targeting Iran.

The resolution, which passed 55-45, makes an exception for defending against an "imminent" threat.

Trump has promised a veto and there is not expected to be enough support in the Senate to muster the two-thirds majority to override it. Republicans in the chamber hold 53 of the 100 seats and rarely vote against the president.

Opponents said the resolution’s passage would send the wrong message to Tehran.

“We need to send a message of firmness, and not weakness,” said Senator Jim Risch, the Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, a lead sponsor of the resolution, disputed that. He said the vote showed strength and reflected the importance of Congress weighing in on the decision to deploy US troops.

“If we’re to order our young men and women in uniform to risk their lives and health in war, it should be on the basis of careful deliberation,” he said.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed a similar resolution last month but there are enough differences between the Senate’s version and the House’s that it must pass the lower chamber again before it can be sent to Trump’s desk.

