Wales hopeful Biggar will face France

London (AFP)

Wales star Dan Biggar is on course to face France in the Six Nations tournament after stepping up his recovery from a third head injury this season.

Biggar is undergoing concussion protocols after bashing heads with Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw during Wales' defeat on Saturday.

The Northampton Saints playmaker failed a dressing room head injury assessment in Dublin and has just over a week to prove his fitness ahead of France's visit to Cardiff on February 22.

Biggar suffered head injuries in successive World Cup games against Australia and Fiji in Japan last autumn, but recovered to play in the quarter-final victory over France.

"Dan is alright, he's just doing the normal return to play protocols," Wales assistant coach Neil Jenkins said on Thursday.

"That takes a bit of time but he is pretty good and is recovering pretty well, so hopefully he will be OK for next week.

"The World Cup was a concern in terms of the heavy ones that he had, but I don't think Saturday was as bad as those.

"But (an HIA) is still something that you've got to do and the right decision was made.

"He is a tough old player, as you could see on Saturday because trying to get him off was an issue.

"But hopefully he will do everything he needs to do and will be back ready for France."

Biggar's head injury is the latest problem that Wales have encountered at fly-half.

Gareth Anscombe and Rhys Patchell are sidelined and Owen Williams was this week ruled out for the rest of the tournament with a hamstring injury.

Cardiff Blues' Jarrod Evans, who has won five caps, is the only other fit fly-half in the squad.

