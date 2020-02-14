Kilde tops World Cup after super-G triumph

Advertising Read more

Saalbach (Austria) (AFP)

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde mastered a treacherous piste to win the super-G event at Saalbach on Friday and climb top of the overall World Cup standings.

The 100 points Kilde took for the win saw the often erratic Norwegian all-rounder move to 982 points, with his compatriot Henrik Kristoffersen on 903 and Frenchman Alexis Pinterault in third on 882.

Due to heavy snowfall the race was first delayed and then shortened and Kilde's time of 58.30sec averaged 94.75kmh (58.5 mph).

The Swiss Mauro Caviezel was second at 0.15sec, German Thomas Dressen was third at 0.31 and Pinterault was sixth on the day, 0.63sec behind Kilde.

