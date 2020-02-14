Liverpool 'like a shark that smells blood': Alisson

Advertising Read more

Rio de Janeiro (AFP)

Liverpool's string of victories has made them hungry for more, "like a shark that smells blood," says Brazilian keeper Alisson Becker, whose recent form is partly responsible for the club's exploits.

Alisson, recognized as the world's best goalkeeper, told Brazilian newspaper Folha that winning the Champions League last year had fueled Liverpool's appetite.

"We got a taste of victory winning the Champions League, and now we want more. It's like a shark that smells the scent of blood in the water, goes blind and attacks," he said in an interview.

After bouncing back from a calf injury that sidelined him for two months, Alisson, 27, has saved 26 of the last 27 shots he has faced.

In that time, Liverpool, who have racked up 16 consecutive wins to take a gaping 22-point lead in the English Premier League, scoring 23 goals and conceding just one.

"We've developed a killer instinct within our team. We sense we can get what we want. We've still got a long way to go, but we're going to keep it up," said Alisson, who was named world's best goalkeeper by FIFA last year and won the inaugural Lev Yachine trophy for top keeper at the Ballon d'Or awards in December.

Liverpool, who also won the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup last year, are aiming to not only win the Premier League for the first time in 30 years this season, but smash the record books in the process.

Alisson credited manager Jurgen Klopp with getting the best out of the team "thanks to his simplicity."

"He's straightforward and honest. He believes in his method," he said.

"He's a very fair guy who treats everyone well."

