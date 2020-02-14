Man City given two-year European ban for 'financial fair-play breaches' (UEFA)
Manchester City have been banned from European competitions for the next two seasons for "serious financial fair-play breaches", the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced on Friday.
The English champions were also fined €30 million ($32.5 million).
The club will appeal the UEFA’s decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, AFP reports.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP)
