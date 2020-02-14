Skip to main content
Man City given two-year European ban for 'financial fair-play breaches' (UEFA)

Issued on: Modified:

Manchester City was banned from all European competitions for two seasons.
Manchester City was banned from all European competitions for two seasons. © Adrian Dennis, AFP
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

Manchester City have been banned from European competitions for the next two seasons for "serious financial fair-play breaches", the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced on Friday.

Advertising

The English champions were also fined €30 million ($32.5 million).

The club will appeal the UEFA’s decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, AFP reports.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

