England's Daly joins George in staying at Saracens

London

Elliot Daly has followed the lead of England team-mate Jamie George in committing his future to Saracens despite the salary cap scandal that has seen the Premiership and European champions condemned to life in the second tier of English rugby union next season.

The London club will be playing in the Championship after being hit with a huge 105-point penalty and £5.36 million ($7.02 million) fine for breaches of the Premiership's salary cap.

That has placed a question mark over the Saracens' futures of England captain Owen Farrell and several of his club-mates who, together with the playmaker, were in the Red Rose side beaten by South Africa in last year's World Cup final.

But hooker George said Thursday he was staying put and full-back cum wing Daly, who only arrived at Saracens from Wasps in pre-season, is also set to remain in north London.

Both the management of England and the British and Irish Lions have indicated to Saracens that their players' international prospects won't be scuppered by a season of Championship rugby, with the combined side touring South Africa next year.

"Yeah I reckon I'll stay, pretty similar to Jamie. I am still in contract," said 41-capped Daly ahead of England's Six Nations match against Ireland at Twickenham a week on Sunday.

"We have the rest of the season to sort it out. At the moment, I'm just thinking about the next couple of games with England and then when I get back to Saracens, we'll start talking about next year."

The 27-year-old Daly had still to make his Saracens debut only to find the club in crisis mode following the England squad's return from their World Cup final loss to the Springboks in Japan in November.

"My first day wasn't the best!," said a rueful Daly. "It's a big thing and it's not to be taken lightly, but the way Saracens dealt with the players I thought was really good."

