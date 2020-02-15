Skip to main content
France announces first coronavirus death outside Asia

This picture taken on January 29, 2020, shows a general view of the Bichat hospital in Paris where some of the patients infected with the coronavirus are being treated.
This picture taken on January 29, 2020, shows a general view of the Bichat hospital in Paris where some of the patients infected with the coronavirus are being treated. © Christophe Archambaut, AFP
An elderly Chinese tourist hospitalised in France has died of the coronavirus, becoming the first fatality in Europe, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Saturday.

France has recorded 11 cases of the virus, out of a global total of 63,851. The vast majority of those suffering from the virus are in China. The epidemic has killed almost 1,400 people.

