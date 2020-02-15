Toyota's Evans extends lead over Tanak in Sweden

Advertising Read more

Torsby (Sweden) (AFP)

Welshman Elfyn Evans powered his Toyota into a commanding lead on the second day of Rally Sweden, extending his overnight lead over Estonia's Ott Tanak of Hyundai to 17.2 seconds on Saturday.

Aiming for his second-ever rally win, Evans doubled his advantage on world champion Tanak, racing over the same course as Friday and picking up three of the four specials.

"It's been a good day for us and we're happy with what we've managed to do. We'll try and do the best job we can tomorrow -- it's a long stage and you can easily lose a lot of time if you don't gel with the conditions," Evans told wrc.com.

Racing with Hyundai in only his second race and having crashed in Monte Carlo, Tanak said he needed to get used to his car but was starting to get a feel for it.

"It has been a solid start for a short event, and I am sure the speed is there for the future, we just need to work on it," the former Toyota driver said.

"I can't really say we're happy, but we have been steadily making progress and getting valuable experience in the car."

This second leg of the World Rally Championship was shortened for a second consecutive day due to a lack of snow caused by unseasonably mild weather.

Frenchman Sebastien Ogier is third at 28.8sec while current championship leader Belgian Thierry Neuville of Hyundai sits sixth, 39.2sec off the pace.

Neuville started the day in fourth but slipped back despite posting the fastest time in the third special.

"We are going to try and maintain our rhythm into tomorrow's final stage and see what we can pick up for the championship," he said.

