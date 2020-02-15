Vlhova leads Robinson after first run in Kranjska Gora

Advertising Read more

Kranjska Gora (Slovenia) (AFP)

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova edged into a first-run lead ahead of teenage star Alice Robinson in Saturday's World Cup giant slalom in Kranjska Gora.

The 24-year-old, bidding for her fifth win of the campaign, posted a time of 57.46 seconds to lead New Zealander Robinson by 24 hundredths of a second in Slovenia.

Vlhova currently sits third in the overall World Cup standings, 334 points behind leader Mikaela Shiffrin, who is taking a break from the circuit following the death of her father earlier this month.

Robinson, 18, is looking for her second World Cup victory, having stunned three-time overall champion Shiffrin in the season-opening giant slalom at Soelden last October.

Home favourite Meta Hrovat sat third at the halfway stage, 0.77sec behind Vlhova.

