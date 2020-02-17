Blues' postponed game rescheduled for March 11

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

The St. Louis Blues game that was postponed after defenceman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench has been rescheduled to March 11, the National Hockey League announced Sunday.

The game in Anaheim will be restarted with the score tied but it will be played for a full 60 minutes.

The drama began when Bouwmeester returned to the bench after a shift and slumped to the floor with the scored tied 1-1 in the first period of Tuesday's regular season game.

"The initial shock was pretty tough, but it was good news once he pulled through and was OK," said Ducks forward Ryan Getzlaf.

The NHL also moved the Blues' home game against the Florida Panthers from March 10 to the previous day.

The schedule change will see Anaheim playing back-to-back home games on March 10-11. They will host the Ottawa Senators on March 10.

Bouwmeester had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator procedure on Friday to restore his heart's normal rhythm and was placed on the Blues injured list.

The 36-year-old Canadian won a gold medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics and last year captured his first Stanley Cup championship as a member of the Blues.

